Essequibo teen stabbed by 27-year-old taxi driver

A 16-year-old girl was admitted as a patient at the Suddie Public Hospital after she was attacked and stabbed on Monday Evening along the Abrams Zuil Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The teenager has been identified as Akeela Maynard, a fifth-form student at Johanna Cecelia Secondary School. She was reportedly stabbed by a 27-year-old taxi driver from Queenstown, Essequibo Coast who is known to her.

According to police reports, on the night in question, the teen and her 14-year-old sister were walking along Queenstown Public Road when the taxi driver attempted to run them over. The sisters managed to jump out of harm’s way.

However, they then boarded a taxi and were heading to the Suddie Police Station to lodge a report when the suspect allegedly swerved into the path of the vehicle in which they were travelling thus forcing the driver to stop.

The suspect then exited his car with a knife in his hands. Upon seeing this, the driver of the other car fled the scene leaving the two sisters behind.

The knife-wielding suspect made his way to the vehicle and attacked Maynard who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat. She was stabbed several times after which the suspect escaped leaving his motorcar behind.

The injured teen was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where she was admitted nursing several stab wounds to her left chest, left arm, shoulders, and left hand. Police are on the hunt for the suspect.

