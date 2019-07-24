Essequibo teen died from blood poisoning – PME

A postmortem examination, performed on the body of the Essequibo teen who died after complaining of ankle pains, listed the cause of death as “blood poisoning”.

Ramindra Khagaram, 14, of Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast died on Monday while receiving medical attention at the Suddie Public Hospital.

Based on reports received, the young man started to cry out for a pain to his left ankle on Sunday and as such, he was taken to the hospital to have a check-up.

The child, who attended the Anna Regina Multilateral School – the region’s top school, only celebrated his 14th birthday on Sunday.

At the medical facility, the teen was reportedly given an injection and antibiotics.

He returned home and immediately went to sleep, after feeling drowsy. His mother told Inews that, soon after, her son woke up and started to cry out for chest pains.

Without hesitation, he was rushed to the same hospital.

He was seen by another doctor who give him another injection and some tablets, and sent home. At about 02:00hrs on Monday morning, the mother reportedly went to her son’s room to check on him but found that his body was extremely cold and he was perspiring heavily.

Again, she took him back to the hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The child took his last breath a few hours later.