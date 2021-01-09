Essequibo pensioner drowns

A 74-year-old pensioner of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast, Deodat called “John” reportedly drowned sometime between Wednesday, January 6 and Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast.

The police said the deceased is a known alcoholic and according to his daughter, Sabitree, her father visited her home on Wednesday at about 17:15h, and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She claimed that the elderly man subsequently left about 17:30h to go home, but never reached home.

Family members became worried and began to search for him.

However, around 06:30h on Saturday, family members found the deceased floating with his face down in the Hampton Court trench.

An alarm was raised and the body was fished out and positively identified.

The body is currently at the Suddie Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.