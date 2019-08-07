Essequibo men nabbed with stolen cellphones in their possession

Police in Essequibo Coast have arrested two persons in connection to the robbery of a cellphone vendor who plies his trade at the Anna Regina, Market.

Those in custody are 26-year-old Kenrick Thomas of Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast and 21-year-old Nicholas Success of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

Ranks conducted a cordon and search operation Tuesday and Wednesday, where they visited the suspects’ homes.

A large quantity of stolen cellphones and other devices were found in their possession.

At Thomas’ home, police found six cellphones, four cellphone charges, one cellphone battery, one ear piece, and one drone.

On the other hand, Success, who was nabbed at someone else’s house, had in his possession a Samsung Galaxy S10, which is suspected to have been stolen.

Cellphone dealer, Anthony Singh, whose stall was broken into last month, identified several of his stolen merchandise in the suspects’ possessions.

Both men are in police custody assisting with the investigation.