Essequibo man stabbed to death by nephew

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody in the wee hours of this morning after he allegedly stabbed his uncle to death during an argument over a stolen mobile phone. Olrick Da Costa, 39, of Lot 11 Public Road Sommerset, Essequibo Coast was stabbed once to the abdomen by the suspect.

Based on information received, the now dead man and his nephew were engaged in a heated argument at about 1:30h over a stolen mobile phone. During the argument, the now dead man reported assaulted the suspect and in retaliation, he collected a knife and dealt one blow to his uncle.

The injured man was rushed to the Charity Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police have since recovered the murder weapon as they continue their investigations.

The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be charged later in the week.