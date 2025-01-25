Essequibo man pleads guilty to gun, ammo charge

Aubrey Haynes, a 37-year-old resident of Hamper Bay, Essequibo River has pleaded guilty to the possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Haynes was arrested on Monday by a rank from Bartica Police Station and was subsequently charged on Friday with the offence of Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.



The charge was filed under Section 16(2)(a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16.05.



The accused appeared before His Worship Teriq Mohammed on Friday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison.



The case was adjourned to February 25, 2025 pending sentencing.

