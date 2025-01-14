Essequibo man on $300k bail for rape charge

Gopaul Shawn Baljodha, a 46-year-old labourer of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, has been placed on bail after being arraigned on a rape charge.

Baljodha was charged under Section 3 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03 for the rape of a female from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), which occurred on January 1, 2024, at Onderneeming Sand Pit.

Today, the case was heard at Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, who read the charge to the accused and he was not required to enter a plea.

While the prosecutor objected to it, Baljodha was granted bail by the court in the sum of $300,000.

The case was adjourned to January 30 for disclosure of statements.

