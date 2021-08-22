Essequibo man kills self after stabbing girlfriend

A man took his life this morning after stabbing his girlfriend during an argument on the Essequibo Coast this morning.

Dead is 35-year-old Andy Williams, a miner of Richmond Village, Essequibo Coast. His injured girlfriend has been identified as Shellisa Abas, 32, of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast.

The incident occurred sometime around 09:00h at Anna Regina Market. INews understands that Abas, a businesswoman, and Williams shared an “intimate” relationship. However, Williams and Abas had a misunderstanding this morning which resulted in a heated argument. During the spat between the lovers, Williams reportedly whipped out a knife and stabbed his girlfriend to her wrist and abdomen. The miner then stabbed himself to the abdomen. This publication was told that

Williams accused Abass of having an affair with another guy. The businesswoman, however, told him that she has moved on with her life and she is not interested in him anymore. The now dead man then threatened her if he cannot have her then nobody else can. The two injured persons were then taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where Abas was treated and sent home while Williams was admitted and later succumbed to his injuries.