Essequibo man killed by relative during drunken argument

A man is now in Police custody after he allegedly hit a relative to the head with a rum bottle and killed him during a drunken argument at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast (Pomeroom – Supenaam) on Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Ganga Persaud called Toney.

According to information, Persaud, the suspect and another relative were drinking and at about 15:00h an argument ensued between the dead man and the suspect.

Police say that the suspect then armed himself with a rum bottle and lashed Persaud to the head while the other relative attempted to make peace.

Both Persaud and the suspect exited the house via the front and back door respectively. However, when the other relative went to the front of the house, the suspect was standing there and informed him that Persaud was dead.

The man then observed Persaud lying about 10 feet away in a pool of blood and bleeding from a wound on his left rib area.

He was then rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect made good his escape but was brought to the Police by his mother early this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.