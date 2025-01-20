Essequibo man fined $30k for refusing to take Breathalyzer test

Eshwar Yadobansh, a 33-year-old resident of Adventure Sand Reef, Essequibo Coast, has been fined over $60,000 for a series of charges including refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Yadobansh was charged with ‘Refusal to consent of taking a Breathalyzer test’, Contrary to Section 39(e)5(a) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02, Amended Act 10 of 2008.
He appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court this morning (Monday, January 20th) before His Worship Magistrate Teriq Mohammed. Yadobansh pleaded guilty and was fined $30,000.
He was also fined $25,000 for driving an unlicensed motor vehicle, and $10,000 for Uncertified Motor Vehicle.
