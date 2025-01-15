Essequibo labourer to face High Court trial for attempted murder

Joel Benjamin, a 37-year-old labourer of Lot 167 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, is expected to face a judge and jury for an attempted murder incident.

Benjamin was charged with the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, Chapter 8:01. He is being accused of attempting to kill Jonathan Singh, a 21-year-old miner of Lot 3 Dageraad Sand Reef, Queenstown. The incident occurred on April 2, 2024, at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

On Tuesday, the case was heard at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship, Miss Tamieka Clarke.

Magistrate Clarke ruled that there is sufficient evidence before the court and she consequently committed the accused to stand trial at the next practicable session at the Suddie Supreme Criminal Court.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 pending the High Court trial.

--- ---