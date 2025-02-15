Essequibo labourer on remand for breaking into old Anna Regina Market

Tulsieram Persaud, a 46-year-old labourer of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, has been remanded to prison for breaking into the old Anna Regina Market and stealing items.
Persaud was charged on Friday with the offence of ‘Break-and-Enter-and Larceny’ committed on Dindial Narine, a 56-year-old businessman of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, which occurred on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Anna Regina Old Market.
The case was heard on Friday at Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship, Miss Tamieka Clarke, who read the charge to the accused.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and bail was objected to by the prosecutor.
Persaud was then remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to 2025-03-14 for disclosure of statements.
