Essequibo fisherman missing after boat collision in Suriname

A 52-year-old fisherman of Essequibo Coast is now missing and is feared dead following a boat collision on Wednesday afternoon in Surinamese waters.

Missing is Terrence Gomes, a father of five, of Bushlot, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Reports are that Gomes left his home on Saturday last to go fishing with a crew of five Guyanese; they were expected back home this week however, the accident occurred.

“After the crash, they fell out of the boat… However, the boat that collided with Gomes’s boat managed to recuse the five men. After realising that Gomes was the only crew member that is missing, they called and told us about the incident and that they searched but they cannot find him anywhere,” a relative told this publication.

Gomes has been in the fishing industry for over 20 years. He is the father of children ages 9, 11, 12, 22 and 24. He is also the grandfather to one.

Gaitree Singh, the man’s wife of 13 years is hoping her husband is alive.

“My husband is the breadwinner for my home. I have three kids for him. And I need my husband to come home,” the grieving woman cried.

“I am calling on you guys and the government to help me right now. I need your prayer too and I need you to help me look for my husband to come home. I need him so much.”