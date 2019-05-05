Essequibo family homeless after house goes up in flames

A 33-year-old woman and her five children are now homeless after her drunken husband allegedly set their Charity, Essequibo Coast house on fire.

Juliet Badhri, a domestic worker of over 12 years, had pumped all her resources into making the two-bedroom wooden flat a place to call home.

All her belongings were lost in the flames including her children’s exam papers, textbooks and school uniform.

Her eldest daughter is preparing to write CXC.

Reports are that the woman’s husband came home drunk on Saturday night and started to argue with her.

As such, she and her children at about 21:00hrs sought refuge at a nearby relative.

However, some two hours later, the woman noticed a fire in the distance.

Upon inspecting, she realised it was her home.

She frantically rushed to the scene but there was nothing she could do to salvage anything.

At the time, her husband was no where to be found.

He was later seen Sunday morning, crying and reportedly apologising for his actions.

Meanwhile, the woman and her children are seeking shelter at a pastor’s home.

She is pleading with the public to assist in any way they can, even if it’s to help her children.

She can be reached on 693-9502.