Essequibo couple lose home for the New Year following fire

A Richmond, Essequibo Coast couple are now left without a shelter over their heads after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed their one storey house on New Year’s Day.

The fire reportedly started just after 07:00h while the couple were reportedly not at their Second Street, Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast house.

INews understands that neighbours saw the fire emanating from the property and immediately called the fire service, while a bucket brigade was formed by residents.

However, the fire service reportedly took over an hour to arrive and by that time, the fire had completely ravaged the property.

The bucket brigade however resulted in the neigbouring house being saved as it had reportedly began to catch afire.

An investigation has been launched by fire officials.