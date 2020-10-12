Essequibo Coast youth drowns during family outing

The body of a dryer operator attached to the Hack Rice Mill, Essequibo Coast was on Monday pulled from the Essequibo River – one day after he went missing whilst swimming to shore after mooring a boat at the Hamburg Beach, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Humal Jaggernauth also called ‘Avinash’ of Lot 3 Spring Gardens Essequibo Coast.

According to information received, the young man and his family travelled to the Hamburg Beach via a wooden boat for an outing. However, on arrival at the beach, the family members exited and went ashore while Jaggernauth and an uncle remained to moor the boat.

After doing so, the young man and his uncle began to swim towards others family members but only the uncle made it to shore.

After realizing that he disappeared, a search party was launched but after several hours, his body was not found.

The search continued on Monday morning and within the first hour, Jaggernauth’s body was pulled from the river.