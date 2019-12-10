Essequibo Coast taxi driver nabbed with 2.5kg cocaine

A taxi driver was earlier today (Tuesday) taken into police custody following the discovery of 2.5kilograms of cocaine in a bag that he attempted to disposed of.

Based on reports received, 40-year-old Dwayne Gildharie of Lima, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was driving his motorcar along the Charity Public Road, Essequibo Coast when he nabbed by a team of police ranks who were acting on information.

Seconds after the car was stopped, the driver sped away from the scene but the police ranks gave chase. During the chase, the police reportedly observed the driver disposed of a bag through the front passenger’s side window.

According to reports, the bag was retrieved and the police continued to pursue the motorcar. The car was eventually intercepted and the driver was arrested. In the presence of Gildharie, the bag was examined during which two parcels of cocaine weighing 2.5kilograms were unearthed.

He was told of the offence, cautioned and subsequently charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He made his appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was arraigned with the charge to which he pleaded not guilty.

The suspected mule was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on January 7, 2020.