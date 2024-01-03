Essequibo Coast man shot 9 times during robbery

Gowtam Williams, a 31-year-old excavator operator of Hiberna, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), was in the wee hours of Tuesday attacked, shot and robbed by two armed bandits.

The incident occurred at around 03:30h while Williams went to use the urinal in front Prudence Rum Shop, Good Hope, on the Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that two armed assailants pounced on Williams and launched a vicious attack that left him with nine gunshot wounds.

The bandits, after discharging their firearms, seized Williams’ iPhone and two gold chains, weighing a total of 12 ounces, before hastily fleeing the scene.

Williams’ sister, Devika Williams said that her brother went to use the urinal when the two men with masks and armed with guns attacked him and fired a shot to his foot.

She said the perpetrators then forcibly removed one of his gold chains and fired a shot at his abdomen. Subsequently, they seized the second chain along with his phone, firing additional shots as they made their escape.

“When they approached my brother they shoot him to his foot and took one of his chain off and he held onto the gun and tried to fight back and they shoot him in he belly and took the other chain and his phone and fired the other shots and escaped.”

Williams was immediately rushed to Suddie Public Hospital, where he was examined and admitted where he remains as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He suffered four gunshot wounds to his right foot, two to his left foot, and three to his abdomen.

