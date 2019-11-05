Essequibo Coast man killed in hit and run; Cops searching for car driver

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run in which 43-year-old Vidur Anauge lost his life after being struck down by a speeding car at Onderneeming Public Road, Essequibo Coast on Monday night.

According to information reaching Inews, the accident occurred around 20:30hrs.

A relative of the victim told Inews that the man was returning home from a wedding house when he was struck down by motor car PXX 7706.

According to relatives he was struck down from behind; and the driver of the car, after realizing that Anauge was dead, stopped a car and escaped from the scene without rendering any assistance.

Anauge lost his eldest son, Rajendra, to a similar accident on January 18, 2019.

The car that was involved in the accident burst into flames and was totally destroyed.

Police are currently searching for the driver of the motor car.