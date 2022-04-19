Essequibo Coast man found dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 50-year-old man who has no fixed place of abode and is a known alcoholic.

The dead man has only been identified as “Ravi” and “Labaria”.

His body was found at around 08:00h on Monday in the yard of 46-year-old Tulsieram Monilall of Mandir Street, Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

Monilall indicated to investigators that the now dead man is a known alcoholic and would normally consume alcohol with his father who lives next door.

Monilall stated that on the day in question, he saw Ravi near the toilet area in his yard where he fell onto the concrete ground due to his drunken state.

Monilall said he then picked up the man and took him to the verandah area of his father’s home and gave him a bottle of water before leaving him.

Monilall stated that he later noticed a large crowd gathered in front of his father’s home where upon checking, he saw Ravi lying motionless next to a coconut tree in the yard.

A postmortem examination is expected to be conducted. The body was examined by police however no marks of violence were seen nor is foul play suspected.