Essequibo Coast man arrested for shooting at cops

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Reno Paton, a 23-year-old resident of Sand Pit/Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast, is in Police custody after he, along with two other suspects, shot at Police ranks who were conducting mobile patrol in the area.

The shooting incident occurred at about 04:00 hrs this morning (Wednesday, October 23, 2024).

The ranks, led by a Lance Corporal, were conducting mobile patrol in the Sand Pit/Onderneeming area when they observed three men acting suspiciously. The ranks then approached the males, who opened fire on them. The Police ranks returned fire, and the suspects fled in different directions.

During the chase, one of the suspects (Reno Paton) fell to the ground and received injuries to his face.

A suspected 9mm pistol was found on him, along with 14 live 9mm rounds in the magazine. One spent shell was also recovered at the scene.

The 23-year-old suspect remains in custody and is assisting with investigations.

A team of Police ranks are actively searching for the other two suspects in the Sand Pit area.

