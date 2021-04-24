Essequibo Coast girls are Region 2 CSEC top performers

Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) continues to shine at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations as three girls from the Essequibo Coast have emerged amongst Guyana’s best performers for 2020.

Duvina Seurattan and Swasti Saytoo, both from Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School, secured the second and third highest performance in the country with 21 passes each, while Abram Zuil Secondary School’s Tabitha Alves copped the country’s 10th spot with 20 subjects.

Seventeen-year-old Duvina Seurattan, who hails from Cullen Essequibo Coast, obtained 19 Grade Ones and 2 Grade Twos.

During an interview with this publication, she expressed her elation and satisfaction at her performance. She noted that her objective was to make herself and her parents proud – something she had certainly attained as the country’s second CSEC top performer.

Duvina’s mother told this publication that her daughter was always a good performer since her Nursery School days.

The teenager says she intends to follow the path of Chemical Engineering because of her deep love for Chemistry.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s third top performer, Swasti Saytoo, copped 18 Grade Ones and 3 Grade Twos.

The jubilant Zorg Essequibo Coast resident said, “I’m excited, overjoyed at my performance although I had to wait one year for [for the results]. I will also be seeking scholarship to go overseas to study Civil Engineering.”

According to Swasti’s overjoyed mother, Malini Lall, her daughter had spent long and extra hours studying in order to excel at her studies.

However, for Tabita Alves, her achievement of 16 Grade Ones and 4 Grade Twos came as a surprise. The Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, girl is nonetheless thrilled and related how grateful she is to God for seeing through a though time.

“The journey wasn’t easy cause my mom fell ill like two months before I had to write my exam so I was really frustrated but I’m overwhelmed with tears of gladness and I’m thrilled that I made it… It’s indeed a wonderful feeling. My parents are as proud as I am because even though they didn’t have to write the exam they were with me every step of this journey. They gave me all that they can give and rallied around me and made sure I had all that I needed. My family members were my biggest supporters” Tabitha said to reporters.

The teenager is currently invested in a small business named ‘T. A Personalised and Virtual Design’ and is aspiring to become a pediatrician because of the love for children and helping people.