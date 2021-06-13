Essequibo Coast farmer stabbed by drunk relative

An Essequibo rice farmer is hospitalised after he was stabbed several times by a drunk relative on Saturday.

The incident occurred sometime around 03:00 hours at the victim’s Cotton Field,

Essequibo Coast, home.

Police say that the 64-year-old farmer and the suspect, a 40-year-old carpenter, are relatives and the latter would normally visit the victim’s residence regularly.

In the wee hours of Saturday, the suspect went to the victim’s house highly intoxicated and started to misbehave.

At the time, he was armed with a knife and he dealt the victim three stabs, two on his chest and one on his left arm.

The victim was then taken to the Suddie Public Hospital by other relatives where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and admitted him as a patient. His condition is regarded as stable.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested and placed into custody pending further investigations.