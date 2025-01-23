Essequibo businessman jailed 1 month for assault cop

Thirty-seven-year-old Jairam Bissessar, a businessman of Lima Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, has been sentenced to one month of imprisonment for assaulting a police officer.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at Lima Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

On Tuesday, Bissessar was charged with the Offence of Assault Peace Officer Contrary to Section 28 (b) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act, chapter 8:02; committed on Police Corporal Hakim Atkins of the Anti-Crime Patrol Divisional Headquarters, Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

The case was heard at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court the same day before Magistrate Ms Tamieka Clarke. However, the defendant was absent and an exparte trial was conducted in his absence.

Consequently, Magistrate Clarke found the defendant guilty for the charge and he was sentenced to one month imprisonment in absence.

The defendant was subsequently arrested and placed in custody.

