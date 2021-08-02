Essequibo accident update: Pillion rider dies

The pillion rider who was with the now-dead police officer, Ramesh Das, when his motorcycle collided with a car on the Essequibo Coast died while receiving treatment at the Suddie Public Hospital.

He has been identified as Zameer Ali.

The accident occurred on the Airy Hall Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon -Supenaam) Sunday night.

It was reported that Das was driving motorcycle, CJ 8588, with Ali when the bike collided with a motorcar, PYY 7890. The driver of the car, Mahendra Raj, told traffic investigators that the motorcycle ended up in its path causing the collision.

Das was then taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, while Ali was hospitalised and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.