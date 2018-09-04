Essequibians promised “continuous and reliable supply of electricity” when new plant is completed

Construction of Anna Regina’s new power station is 75% complete and is on schedule for mid-December commissioning.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the facility will be the first in the county to utilise heavy fuel oil which is more economical for operations.

Project Engineer, Hugh Peru said Essequibians can look forward to a continuous and reliable supply of electricity when the plant is completed.Three-man diesel engines are on site at the new Anna Regina Power Station. Currently, the peak generation target is 4.7 megawatts but this plant will deliver 5.4 megawatts according to the project engineer.

Peru said while there were some delays in the delivery of equipment and hiccups with contractors meeting deadlines, the project is progressing.

Meanwhile, residents along the Essequibo Coast are currently experiencing normal electricity supply. A fifth unit was transferred from Canefield to the Anna Regina Power station which will provide an additional 800 kilowatts.

This new unit will allow for a reserve capacity for eventualities. Moreover, load shedding will significantly reduce and self-generators will also be supplied, DPI said.