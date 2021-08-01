Escaped Lusignan prisoner recaptured

An inmate of the Lusignan Prison was recaptured hours after his escape from the East Coast Demerara penitentiary on Saturday.

The police said that sometime around 18:50h on Saturday, a party of policemen, acting on information received, went to a house at Calendar Street, Albouystown, Georgetown where escaped prisoner Quincy Clarke, 38, of lot 35 West La Penitence was apprehended and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

He was later uplifted by ranks from the Guyana Prison Service and returned to custody.

it was previously reported that two Prison ranks on duty at the holding bay noticed an unidentifiable male running and pushing a black and red XR motorcycle.

The officers ordered the male to stop but he didn’t and a chase ensued. The male then dropped the motorcycle, jumped a trench and ran west into some bushes making good his escape.

The ranks, who gave chase, later learnt that the individual was Clarke and the motorcycle belonged to a Prison officer.

Clarke was sentenced to two-four weeks terms concurrently for two counts of threatening language on Thursday.