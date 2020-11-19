ERC to launch national conversation on ethnic relations

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC) has announced that it is working in collaboration with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator and the University of Guyana (UG) begin a national conversation on ethnic relations.

According to the ERC, this will be done on December 14 and 15, 2020 with the general intent is to have frank and open discussions to capture diverse views, on factors that impede ethnic harmony and recommendations for the compilation of a report, to be submitted to the National Assembly and relevant stakeholders for implementation.

The conversation, the ERC said in a statement, will be launched with a general discussion on “How can we improve ethnic relations in Guyana”. The fully virtual forum, it pointed out is intended to facilitate presenters drawn from Guyanese residing here and abroad and will reflect diversity.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, are invited to address the opening segment, the ERC said.

The opening segment will also include presentations by Chairman of the ERC, Reverend Dr John Smith along UN Resident Coordinator among others. The ERC noted that a special segment will be held to facilitate the views and recommendations of young people.

Additionally, the event will be live streamed with some aspects for broadcast on national television.