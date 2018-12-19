ERC spreads Christmas joy to senior citizens at Archer’s home

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on Tuesday December 18 comforted the senior citizens of Archer’s Home, with a treat of caroling and personal-care products, to brighten their spirits for the festive season. Staff members of the ERC were challenged to participate in a shoebox gift initiative meant for the elderly residents of the home.

Renne Chester, Head, ERC Public Education and Awareness Unit, reiterated the importance of Christmas worldwide and its theme: “Jesus Christ is believed as the son of God by Christians. This day is celebrated by Christians and non-Christians alike as a cultural holiday in the month of December. As we draw closer to the 25th, the day is eagerly awaited by many around the world, as a day of sharing and giving,” he observed.

The Marigold Choir filled the air with carols of the yuletide, while staff and Commissioners of

the ERC shared the shoeboxes and hamper of toiletries to the almost 20 seniors. The ERC encourages all to participate in sharing and giving, in the season of goodwill, with peace, tolerance and charity.