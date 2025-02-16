ERC investigating David Hinds’ derogatory comments towards Afro-Guyanese

See below for a statement from the Ethnic Relations Commission on the recent derogatory comments towards Afro-Guyanese made by Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-Leader David Hinds:

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has taken note of several negative remarks made by David Hinds on his online show aired on Monday, February 10, 2025. The Commission is currently scrutinizing and investigating the statements made, which are believed to have the potential to sow division and disrupt social harmony.

The ERC remains steadfast in its mandate to promote harmony and respect among all ethnic groups in Guyana. In accordance with its constitutional responsibilities, the Commission has initiated a review of the statements made during the broadcast and is diligently assessing their impact.

The Commission assures the public that it is taking this matter seriously. Once the investigation is concluded, the ERC will make public its findings and any actions deemed necessary to uphold the principles of fairness, unity, and respect.

The ERC urges all Guyanese, particularly public figures and content creators, to exercise responsibility in their communication—especially on public platforms—to ensure that discussions remain constructive and do not contribute to racial discord.

The Commission remains committed to fostering a society where mutual respect prevails.

Ethnic Relations Commission

February 16, 2025

