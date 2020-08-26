‘Ensure your conduct remains professional’ – Army Chief urges troops

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Brigadier Godfrey Bess has reminded his officers that they have a responsibility to the people they serve and must carry out their duties with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

The Chief of Staff made the comment during a recent visit to Camp Everard and the GDF Outpost at White Water, Mabaruma.

“I commend the servicemen who have recently served here. I am pleased that the Regional authorities have not had cause to report any misconduct on the part of those troops. I urge you therefore, to continue the excellence of your brothers-in-arms,” he said.

“You are aware that the GDF’s motto is “Service”, we must therefore understand the great responsibility we have to the communities and the people whom we serve. Ensure that, at all times, your conduct remains professional,” he added.

During the visits, the Army head was briefed on the operations at the two locations, and, while addressing the troops, he lauded the service of the Platoons which had recently concluded their deployment in those areas.

Brigadier Bess urged the soldiers to continue their adherence to all the safety measures required to ensure their continued safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is impacting Guyana.

He praised the officers for the sacrifice which they are making to be away from their families in order to ensure that Guyana remains a safe and secure nation.