The services of Enrico Woolford and Imran Khan are no longer required under the new administration and as such, their contracts have been terminated.

Woolford served as Chief Executive Officer at the National Communications Network (NCN) while Imran Khan worked as Head of the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Khan was appointed to the post in 2015 while Woolford was appointed in 2017. They both earned salaries upward of $500,000.