Enmore woman allegedly takes own life after arguing with mother

A 22-year-old Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman allegedly took her own life on Saturday following a heated argument with her mother who resides overseas.

The dead woman has been identified as Shelly Parshram Singh, a mother of one. She was found hanging by family members sometime after 12:00h on the day in question.

According to reports, the young woman allegedly received a call from her mother on Saturday but the conversation turned into an argument.

The argument reportedly stemmed from the woman not approving of Singh’s husband. However, later that day, relatives discovered the young’s woman’s body hanging from a rafter in one of the bedrooms in her home.

Relatives are however crying foul, as Singh’s husband was at home at the time of the incident. The matter is being investigated as police have not ruled out foul play and indicated that the now dead woman’s husband may be questioned.