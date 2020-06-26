Enmore teen recovering after hit-and-run accident

Christopher Pollard, the 14-year-old lad who was struck down in a hit and run accident that claimed the life of his brother, is said to be recovering.

However, the child has reportedly lost his memory.

Pollard, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was struck down by a speeding motorcar on Sunday last, rendering him in a critical state; his 16-year-old brother, Sheldon Major, died on the spot.

Speaking with this publication on Thursday, the teen’s father, Jermain Peters explained that his son was walking and talking, but has no memory of his family members. “He is also saying things that don’t make sense,” the father related.

“When we went to visit him at the hospital this morning, his words were clear, but his words not making sense. It’s like he is awake and walking and talking, but yet he doesn’t even know what is going on,” the father noted.

Family members said they were grateful that he was alive, but they were still hopeful he would recover fully. They are also calling on ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to “do their job”, to bring justice to their family.

Up to press time on Thursday, the police were yet to arrest the person(s) responsible for the fatal accident.