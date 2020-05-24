Enmore man drowns at Unity Foreshore

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 30-year-old man, who allegedly drowned at the Unity Foreshore on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) today (Sunday, May 24, 2020).

Dead is Rabindranath Persaud, a mini bus conductor of Lot 123 Longwood Enmore, ECD.

The incident occurred around 14:00h.Persaud left home sometime around 06:00h today and never returned.

Investigation revealed that at about 14:30h, an anonymous person called the Mahaica Police Station and reported that a group of persons were swimming at the Unity Foreshore, when a wave covered Persaud. He reportedly went down and did not surface.

Investigations are ongoing as the search continues for his body.