Engineer falls to death from fourth floor at Happy Acres construction site

Police on the East Coast of Demerara are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Engineer after he reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a construction site at Happy Acres, ECD.

Dead is Keith Scipio of Lot 12 Kissoon Scheme, Good Hope, ECD. The incident occurred sometime around 11:30h on Saturday (September 19, 2020) at lot 112-113 Happy Acres, ECD.

Based on police reports, Scipio went to work at the construction site of a four-story steel and concrete building and about 10:35h, he held a meeting with all the workers on the fourth floor after which everyone went back to work.

Subsequently, the engineer was observed walking towards a hole, which is located at the centre of the building, and fell through to the bottom.

One of the workers, who witnessed the incident, told the police that he tried to alert Scipio of the danger but was unsuccessful.

He then raised an alarm and went to the bottom floor where he saw the 69-year-old man lying motionless on the concrete surface of the ground in a pool of blood and injuries to his head.

The body was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) by the workers, where Scipio was pronounced dead. His body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, investigations are in progress.