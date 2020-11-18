Employee questioned after $900,000 goes missing from rice farmer’s house

A teenager was taken into custody for questioning after $900,000 went missing from the home of a rice farmer with whom he worked for.

Abdool Nazim, 72, of La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was at home on Monday in the company of the young man and another employee.

The rice farmer said on the day in question, he left the teenager in his yard with instructions for him to go spray his rice field.

The pensioner said he then left with another employee to go plough another of his rice fields.

However, he told investigators that when he left the teenager at the house, he had forgotten to close his door.

The pensioner related that later that day, the teen approached on his motorcycle and reported that someone had gone into the house.

The pensioner quickly hurried back to his house where he observed that the place was ransacked.

On conducting further checks, he discovered $900,000 in cash missing.

The rice farmer became suspicious and questioned his employee who denied the allegation.

The rice farmer was subsequently taken to the Den Amstel Police Station where the police have commenced investigations.

The young employee was questioned and subsequently sent away in the custody of his aunt. He is expected to return for questioning.