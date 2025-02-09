Emotions high as single mother of 5 presented with new home

A 13-year-old boy could not control his emotions and broke down in tears after entering their new home for the first time.

The house, built under the Men on Mission (MOM) initiative, was handed over to a single mother of five, Shelly Doodnauth, on Saturday. She received the keys from Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha.

The 31-year-old single mother was also in tears when she entered her new home fully furnished with modern amenities.

Situated in Mont Sinai popularity referred to as Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam, Berbice, the project commenced before the start of the year but for Doodnauth, it seemed much longer for her and her five children ages, 13, 10, 8, 7 and 3 years.

Their living conditions were very in a terrible state and as a government part-time worker, Doodnauth had no means of executing the needed repairs to their previous home.

“When me and me children them sleeping inside, rain was wetting we on we head… The whole back wall was damaged and I didn’t had anybody to help me so I go to NDC office in the region and ask for help.”

“A de sleep a morning and they came and tell me, they came to break down my house to build a new house… [But when] the house breakdown was very hard, I didn’t had nowhere else to go. I was sleeping at people landing and people bottom house. It wasn’t nice.”

Finally, the single mother and her children moved into their new home. Her 13-year-old son could not hold back his tears and had to be consoled.

His sisters, on the other hand, reacted differently and were especially excited about the bunk beds.

“I feel nice now to get my own home and how everybody come together and help me with a home for me and me children. And I thank god for it. I don’t have to study now when rain fall, the children will get up and cry, telling me that rain wetting them.”

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable citizens. “This initiative is part of our efforts to ensure that vulnerable groups across all regions in Guyana see improvements in their lives. Today’s activity is one of many happening across the country, and I applaud the New Amsterdam cluster and the corporate sponsors for making this possible,” the minister stated.

