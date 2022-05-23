Emergency help sent to Mahaicony as floodwaters rise

Emergency assistance has been sent to Mahaicony following a rise of water in some communities as a result of heavy rainfall experienced over recent days.

Flood relief hampers have been distributed to the affected residents and several excavators were also dispatched to the inundated areas following persistent rains on Sunday.

The areas affected include Abary, Calcutta, Catrine, Recess, Novar, Dundee, Airy Hall and Huntley.

Machinery was reportedly sent to the communities on Sunday evening.

Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, told this publication that the Region Five Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is spearheading the operation and is receiving assistance for the MMA and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

“The excavators have been deployed to the area to assist with cleaning clogged drains and canals. Also, proper monitoring of sluices in the area would be done and every effort the RDC and the governmental levels will be taken to ensure that the water [recedes] in a timely manner and for the livelihood of persons to be back to normalcy.”

Meanwhile, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) along with other agencies have been engaged to assess the damages done to cash crops and other farmers within the affected area.

Apart from the heavy and continuous rainfall, the current spring tide has resulted in a lower level of drainage.

“Some of these areas the water has already receded,” the Regional Chairman said.

“The CDC has also been engaged and cleaning hampers will be distributed to those households that were affected. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Ramphal added.