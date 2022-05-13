EMC calls for worldwide conservation of migratory birds and their habitats

World Migratory Bird Day will be celebrated across the world on Saturday, May 14. Environmental Management Consultants Inc. (EMC) joins the calls for worldwide conservation of migratory birds and their habitats while reaffirming its commitment to support the protection of Guyana’s ecosystems.

Guyana is home to more than 850 species of birds. More than 250 of these species have been seen in Georgetown, making it one of the few capital cities in the world that can boast of such a high number of birds. Guyana also hosts over 90 migratory bird species that depend on a network of sites and habitats, such as wetlands, coastal areas, forests, and grasslands, to survive. This wide avian diversity has made bird-spotting a popular pastime for locals and international tourists. It is also a source of revenue for tourism operators and communities.

Unfortunately, migratory birds are under threat from loss of habitat, climate change, and predation, including human hunting. The effects of these threats on bird species have long been observed in Guyana, but the scale of their impact is yet to be thoroughly examined. EMC’s work contributes to the protection Guyana’s ecosystems and rich biodiversity, including the diverse species of migratory birds the country hosts.

“Healthy ecosystems are crucial for livelihoods, offsetting climate change, and protecting biodiversity,” says Shyam Nokta, EMC’s Managing Director. “We contribute to Guyana’s biodiversity database through our work on the coast and hinterland, which includes biodiversity assessments, resource mapping, awareness-raising, capacity development, and continuous engagement with communities and stakeholders. Our work supports a better understanding of avian biodiversity and habitats in Guyana and can therefore contribute to their conservation.” [Press Release]