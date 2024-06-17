Embrace the spirit of Eid-Ul-Adha by reaching out to those in need – Pres. Ali

Message by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2024

A kind heart is a priceless possession

Eid Mubarak!

May the Peace and Blessings of the Creator of the Universe be with us all on this sacred day!

I am pleased to join with Muslims around the world, but especially the Islamic community in Guyana, in observing Eid-ul Adha – the Festival of the Sacrifice.

Eid-ul-Adha recalls and commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ismail, in obedience to Allah’s command. This festival includes special prayers, the act of Qurbani (the sacrifice of an animal) – and the distribution of meat to the needy, family, and friends. It is a time for communal prayers, feasting, and acts of charity, reflecting themes of faith, sacrifice, and kindness.

The festival is not only central to the Islamic faith but also offers universal lessons of compassion, generosity, and solidarity that are relevant to all Guyanese. As we observe this occasion, we are reminded of the importance of helping our neighbours and supporting the less fortunate.

We should always give with a generous heart because, in doing so, we honour Allah. When we support those in need and uplift our Brothers and Sisters, we are fulfilling a fundamental aspect of our faith. Acts of charity and kindness are not just obligations but are also expressions of our devotion to Allah, reflecting His compassion and mercy in our own actions. By helping others, we are doing Allah’s work, building a community rooted in empathy, support, and mutual respect.

A kind heart is a priceless possession. It enriches not only the bearer but also everyone fortunate enough to encounter its warmth. It has the power to heal wounds, mend relationships, and inspire others to acts of goodness. More valuable than any material possession, a kind heart nurtures peace within oneself.

Allah looks kindly on those generous in heart and deed. The Holy Quran reminds us:

The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah is like a seed of grain that sprouts seven ears, in every ear a hundred grains. Allah multiplies for whom He wills, and Allah is all-Encompassing and Knowing.”

On this wonderful occasion, let us embrace the spirit of Eid-Ul-Adha by reaching out to those in need, extending a hand of friendship across all cultural and religious divides, and working together to build a more compassionate and cohesive society.

On this joyous occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all celebrating. May your homes be filled with happiness, your hearts with peace, and your lives with blessings.

Eid Mubarak to all!

--- ---