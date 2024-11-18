Embattled ACP Brutus faces 201 new charges

On Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, to answer to 201 new charges.

These charges, which pertain to the offence of liability of an official, come on the heels of the 30 charges he faced at his last court appearance in October.

Brutus, who was already out on $6.2 million bail for the previous charges, was placed on Monday $10.050 million bail and ordered to return to court on January 17, 2025 to answer to the new charges.

The embattled senior police officer will also be returning to court on December 18, 2024, as the case continues on the previous charges.

Those charges were for the offences of fraud and money laundering.

The charges have their genesis in the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU’s) investigation of Brutus, which began in July 2024.

Initially linked to the Police Force’s Credit Union, the investigation quickly expanded following information provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The Assistant Police Commissioner’s assets include $300 million in properties and $500 million across joint bank accounts with his wife, who has also been charged.

As a result, most of these accounts have been frozen.

