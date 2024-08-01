Emancipation Day Messages!

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to extend the warmest greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters, on the occasion of the 186th Anniversary of Emancipation.

Slavery remains the most cruel and inhumane system of subjugation and discrimination known in human history. The celebration of its abolition is a duty for every human being. This occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the tremendous sacrifices made by our Afro-Guyanese ancestors, who were brought inhumanely to this land in chains to provide free labor for the sugar plantations. They were stripped of their humanity and dignity, forced to toil long hours, and many were tortured and brutally killed for simply standing up for their rights.

In their long and unyielding march for freedom, many battles were fought, including the Berbice Slave Rebellion led by our nation’s National Hero, Cuffy. When freedom finally came, the freed slaves and their descendants demonstrated exceptional industry, thrift, and financial acumen, acquiring large portions of land that today remain the foundation of our village movement.

The contributions of slaves and their descendants to every facet of life in this nation are immeasurable. As we celebrate this important historic and national occasion, we urge every Guyanese to reflect upon the struggles, sacrifices, and remarkable achievements of the slaves and their descendants. Let these serve as a source of inspiration and guidance as we continue to work together to build a united and democratic nation.

Happy Emancipation Day to all.

ETHNIC RELATIONS COMMISSION

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) joins with all Guyanese in commemorating the 186th anniversary of Emancipation. Emancipation Day, August 1, marks the abolition of slavery in Guyana and serves as a reminder of the enduring strength, resilience, and contributions of Guyanese of African descent.

For over two centuries, Africans were forcibly taken from their homeland, subjected to brutal, inhumane and harsh conditions, and deprived of their fundamental human rights. The abolition of slavery on August 1, 1834, marked a significant turning point in history, symbolizing the triumph of justice, humanity, and freedom over oppression.

Emancipation Day is not only a time to honour the struggles and sacrifices of our ancestors but also to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and achievements of our brothers and sisters of African descent who have excelled in the critical sectors of the judiciary, education, health, national security, politics, sport, arts and culture, among others, and whose contributions continue to make an indelible impact on Guyana’s advancement.

On this Emancipation Day, the ERC joins with the rest of Guyana as we celebrate the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of our African brothers and sisters. We believe that the lessons of the past must guide our efforts to build on the significant achievements and strides we have made as a multicultural nation in fostering respect and ethnic tolerance.

The Commission holds the firm view that Emancipation Day serves as a powerful reminder of the triumph of human spirit over oppression and adversity. As we celebrate this important day, let us join together in promoting harmony and good relations amongst all Guyanese.

The ERC invites all to join in the Emancipation Day celebrations and to reflect on the shared values that bind us together as one nation.

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL AND GENERAL WORKERS’ UNION

It has been one hundred and eighty-six (186) years since the descendants of enslaved Africans, who endured generations of brutality on the plantation, finally attained their freedom as proclaimed by the Emancipation Proclamation. The colonialists recognised the need to end slavery as a system of social and economic organisation in their colonies due to various compelling reasons. The tireless efforts of the abolitionist movement and the increasing awareness of the inhumane nature of slavery undoubtedly played significant roles in this monumental change.

As we commemorate Emancipation Day, it’s important to acknowledge the vital role and bravery of those who fought against the inhumane system of slavery. Despite the oppressors’ efforts to maintain control, our ancestors never lost their determination to resist the brutal plantation life. They refused to be mere possessions and actively sought freedom. Our history is marked by numerous struggles, often with devastating human costs, as our predecessors fought for liberation from the chains of enslavement.

Today, as we celebrate Emancipation Day 2024, we extend our warmest wishes to all Guyanese. Let’s take this opportunity to honour the selfless and courageous individuals who tirelessly fought for freedom. Emancipation Day allows us to reflect on our complicated past and the incredible bravery of those who paved the way for our freedom. We have inherited a legacy of resilience and determination in the quest to end oppression and inequality, striving for a fair and equitable future for all.

On the occasion of Emancipation Day 2024, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) recognises that despite the historical significance of this day, our people still grapple with various challenges. While the nature of these challenges may be different from those of the past, sections of our working population continue to confront disadvantaged living and working conditions, harmful practices, and other distressing situations. The resilience and determination of our people, however, remain unwavering. It is evident that the message of Emancipation from the past transcends time, symbolising the eternal struggle against oppression and exploitation. As in history, we are confident that our people will again emerge triumphant in the face of those who seek to oppress and exploit them for personal gain.

Let’s allow the spirit and message of liberation to light our path as we confront new obstacles and further our efforts for equality, fairness, and social justice.

ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE

On this 1st of August, as we celebrate Emancipation Day in Guyana, we commemorate a pivotal moment in our history when the chains of enslavement were broken, and our ancestors were given their freedom. This day in 1834 marked the end of a brutal era of chattel slavery in the West Indies. However, it was not until 1838, after a period of “apprenticeship” intended to transition enslaved Africans to free ‘paid’ laborers, that true freedom was realized.

Emancipation Day holds profound significance for Guyanese of African descent. It is a day of reflection, remembrance, and reverence for the immense sacrifices our forebears made. We honour their resilience and unwavering spirit, which found its first powerful expression in the Western Hemisphere’s first successful slave rebellion in 1763. This monumental uprising, led by our national hero Cuffy, predated the American Revolution of 1774 and the Haitian Revolution of 1799, underscoring the indomitable will of Africans to fight for their freedom.

The long and valiant history of the contributions by African ancestors to the making of modern Guyana can never be understated.

The struggles of the African people in Guyana, which began in the early 1600s and continue today, are a testament to their ongoing commitment to establishing a free, fair, just, and equitable Guyana. Emancipation Day holds profound significance for Guyanese of African descent. It is a day of reflection, remembrance, and reverence for the immense sacrifices our forebears made.

As we commemorate this momentous occasion, it is crucial to reflect upon the contribution made by African people in their continued rejection of all attempts to subjugate, denigrate, and humiliate them individually and as a people since their arrival. The 1763 uprising, which began at plantations Hollandia and Zeelandia, was the cornerstone of modern Guyana. However, as a nation, we have failed to properly honor the foundations of our nationhood by not erecting commemorative cornerstones at these locations to mark the commencement of the uprisings.

The Alliance for Change will seek to engage all willing stakeholders to truly honour the forefathers of modern Guyana by erecting commemorative cornerstones at Zeelandia and Hollandia to mark the commencement of the 1763 uprising.

Furthermore, we urge that the history department of the University of Guyana be the beneficiary of a fully funded research fellowship dedicated to further academic research into the 1763 Uprising and the repatriation and preservation of the historic records about the uprising, currently located overseas.

Let us draw strength and inspiration from our history, celebrate the rich cultural heritage, achievements, and contributions of Africans to Guyana and the world. The AFC urges all citizens to reflect upon the sacrifices made by our African ancestors in the making of a modern Guyana and enjoy a day of peaceful reflection on our history.

Happy Emancipation Day, Guyana. Let us remember, reflect, and continue the fight for true freedom.

