Electrical fire leaves Meten-Meer-Zorg family of 5 homeless

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Press Release

January 3, 2024

Today at 13:12 p.m. the Fire Service received a call and was alerted to a fire at Lot 130 Fourth Street, West Meten-Meer-Zorg, East Bank Essequibo.

Water tenders #81, #116 and crews under the command of Sub-officer Fraser from the Leonora Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location with the first tender arriving on the scene at 13:21 p.m.

The building involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete house owned by Mohamed Safdur and occupied by Shazim Safdur and his four (4) family members.

By the time the fire was extinguished the building and its contents had been destroyed leaving its five (5) occupants homeless.

The purported cause of the fire is a breakdown of electrical installation resulting in arcing and sparking which ignited nearby combustibles and spread to the entire building.

Two jets working from water tenders #81 and #116 tank supplies were used to put out the fire.

Electrical fires can result from faults in electrical systems or appliances.

Common causes include overloaded circuits, faulty wiring, and damaged cords.

Signs may include burning smells, flickering lights, or sparks.

Prevention involves regular inspections, avoiding overloads, and using surge protectors.

In case of a fire, prioritize safety, evacuate, and call the Fire Service immediately.

What to do if an electrical fire occurs:

1. Stay Calm: Keep calm and avoid panic.

2. Cut the Power: Safely turn off the power supply to the affected area, if possible.

3. Use a Fire Extinguisher: If you have a suitable fire extinguisher, use it from a safe distance. Never use water on an electrical fire.

4. Evacuate: If the fire is spreading or you cannot control it, evacuate immediately.

5. Call for Help: Dial 912 to report the fire.

6. Do NOT Use Water: Never use water on an electrical fire, as it can worsen the situation.

7. Wait for the Professionals: Allow trained firefighters to handle the situation. Do not re-enter the area until it is declared safe.

Remember, safety is always the top priority.

--- ---