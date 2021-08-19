Electrical circuit overload causes fire at Werk-en-Rust business

A fire suspected to be electrical in origin this morning destroyed the interior structure of the building which housed the business establishment, MDG Licence Plate Solutions.

The fire erupted at around 02:00hrs at the Durban and Smyth Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown property which is owned by Ken Brewley.

Police said it received a call from an eyewitness who reported seeing smoke emerging from the roof of the building.

As such, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was summoned and responded to the scene where the quick response helped to extinguish the flames.

The estimated value for the damages is still to be ascertained as further investigations continue.

The GFS, in a statement, explained that the suspected cause of the fire is the overloading of an electrical circuit which caused feedback to electrical panel, which then ignited nearby combustible materials.

Among the articles damaged are a hot-stamp machine, an emboss machine and an open tray machine – all of which were used in the creation of licence plates.

According to the GFS, “the entire was workshop severely damaged”.