Electra Foundation officer charged with fraud

An Electra Foundation Officer who allegedly defrauded a client out of $1.2M which was to be used for the construction of a low income house was on Wednesday answerable to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Nazia Persaud of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who reportedly has similar matters at the Providence, Anna Regina and Linden Magistrate’s Court, denied this present allegation read to her by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

It is being alleged that on October 14, 2016, with intent to defraud, she obtained the sum of $1.295M from Margaret Daly by falsely pretending that she was in a position to construct the said low income house.

The Virtual Complainant (VC) reportedly handed over the cash to Persaud for the house to be constructed in Corentyne, Berbice however this was not done.

Attorney for the accused, Stanley Moore told the Court that the VC cancelled a contractual agreement made with Persaud which states that she is entitled to a refund minus 25 per cent to be given to the company.

He requested bail to be granted on the basis of the information.

However, Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected as a result of this not being the first time the defendant is being accused of the said offence.

Bail was however granted to her in the sum of $400,000 and she was ordered to reappear in Court on September 26.