Elections fraud trial to resume on Nov 6 with new Magistrate

The election fraud case will be restarting on November 6, with a new Magistrate, in the form of Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, taking over the case from Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

When the matter resumed earlier today in the Chief Magistrate’s court, it was disclosed that a number of important persons in the case were out of the jurisdiction.

They include Local Government Minister Sonia Parag, who was the first witness called, Special Prosecutor Darshan Ramdhani and Defense Counsel Eusi Anderson.

As a result, Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty announced that while it had been Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonnette Cummings-Edward’s wish that the case restart today, that would just not be possible.

Both defence and prosecution agreed that a resumption of the case on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 2:00pm would be in everyone’s best interest. As a result, November 6 was set as the date for resumption, with a Case Management Hearing.

