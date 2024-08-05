Elections fraud trial adjourned to Wednesday as magistrate unwell

The elections fraud trial, which was slated to continue today at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, has been adjourned to Wednesday, August 7 as the presiding magistrate Leron Daly is unwell.

The trial had commenced on July 29 but three days later, it was adjourned to August 5 (today).

So far, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag has testified.

But the prosecution, led by Special Prosecutor and King’s Counsel Darshan Ramdhani, had complained that witnesses are not being allowed to freely testify as they should.

At the last hearing, Magistrate Daly acknowledged that not allowing certain testimony was indeed an error.

As such, the Magistrate gave permission for the reopening of the examination of the witness, Minister Parag.

Parag had testified on the misconduct she witnessed from staff of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) during the 2020 General and Regional elections.

The trial is set to last until September 13.

Nine persons are before the court in relation to electoral fraud.

They are former Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo, former Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, his former Deputy Roxanne Myers, former People’s National Congress/Reform (PNCR) Chairperson Volda Lawrence, PNCR activist Carol Smith-Joseph, and GECOM employees Sheffern February, Enrique Livan, Michelle Miller and Denise Babb-Cummings.

They are facing 28 charges relating to electoral fraud.

