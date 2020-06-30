Elections declaration should be based on recount results – Michael Grant

Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas at Global Affairs Canada, Michael Grant on Monday evening expressed concerns that even after 119 days since Guyanese went to the polls to elect a Government there is still no elections result.

Grant in a Twitter post said, “very concerned that we still do not have an election result in Guyana. As demanded by CARICOM, the OAS and the Commonwealth, the outcome should be declared based on the recount which was confirmed by the CARICOM observer team. This has gone on too long.”

Grant’s tweet comes on the heels of mounting international pressure for the results emanating from the National Recount to be used as the basis for the final declaration of the March 2020 elections results.