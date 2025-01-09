Elections 2025: PPP will not stoke instability; security to be bolstered – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has assured that his party will not be responsible for fueling any instability during the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Jagdeo, during a press conference on Thursday, said this view was communicated to the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and its affiliates during a recent meeting.

“They expressed concerns about instability and how that can affect their wellbeing and the people who work with them…I pointed out that they should have no concerns about the PPP stoking any instability or any violence surrounding the elections,” he updated the media.

Jagdeo went on to assure that the party will campaign on its track record and remain steadfast in its support for free and fair elections.

“We stood for peace, stability and respect for our people and we have shown respect for the Opposition,” the General Secretary said.

Further, he assured the business community that his government will invest in the security of citizens during this usually tense period.

“The government is also going to address the question of security robustly, to ensure the people of this country can exercise their constitutional right to select a government freely and fairly in a manner that will not lead them to be intimidated or causing violence to suppress their votes,” Jagdeo stated.

Relating to the topic of polarisation, Jagdeo noted that his government is working to bring people together.

“We want elections on time, we want GECOM to act in an open transparent manner….we intend to campaign on our track record and the fulfillment of our promises, not on dividing people,” he noted.

The last General and Regional Elections in Guyana was on March 2, 2020. However, following attempts by the then Government consisting of a Coalition – A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) – to derail the results of the elections, results were declared until August 2, 2020.

The next General and Regional Elections is slated for this year.

--- ---